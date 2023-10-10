BLACKPINK’s Lisa gets shy during fan interaction at airport: Here is why

BLACKPINK member Lisa stole our hearts with her spectacular performance in Crazy Horse in Paris. Many applauded the idol’s bold move and encouraged her. As she made her return to South Korea, she was greeted by her fans but one in particular stood out. The fan’s comment made Lisa shy and giggle.

Lisa gets shy as a fan comments on her pictures

BLACKPINK member Lisa performed at Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris on September 28, 29 and 30. The tickets for her show were quick to sell out and many fans lined up outside the theatre to support their beloved idol. Her show was attended by many celebrities and VIPs from across the globe. All BLACKPINK members were present for the show which includes Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé. As Lisa returned to South Korea on October 10, she was greeted by fans who were waiting for her at the Incheon International Airport. One of the fans from the crowd yelled that they hadn't slept the entire night because of Lisa’s Instagram post. The MONEY singer had posted photos from her performance in Crazy Horse and it is likely that the fan was talking about her recent photos. The BLINK continued and added that they couldn’t sleep because the photos were too sexy. The comment made Lisa shy as she covered her face and giggled.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

Jennie released her second single You and Me on October 6. Within 3 days, the music video garnered more than 700 million views.

Lisa recently took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes photos from Crazy Horse. Her show was attended by VIPs like the CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Bernard Arnault and his family. Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of Tag Heuer, was also present in the audience. Lisa also received a pair of signed shoes from Christian Louboutin himself.

