BLACKPINK’s Lisa hits 99 million followers on Instagram; becomes first K-pop artist to achieve this milestone

On November 27, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa achieved a historic milestone as the first K-pop idol to amass 99 million followers on the widely used social media platform, Instagram. This accomplishment sparked excitement among fans, who lauded the rapper for her remarkable achievement.

It’s 99 Million for Lisa

Lisa, the artist behind the hit track MONEY, opened her personal Instagram account in June 2018. In 5 years, she has garnered an impressive following of over 99 million, underscoring her significant influence and reach. She is not only the first K-pop Idol to reach this milestone; she is also the first Thai celebrity to achieve this. Lisa is also the third Asian star with the biggest following on this platform. Lisa is the first K-pop act to achieve 99 million followers on any digital platform.

Fans, upon learning of this recent milestone, flooded social media platforms to express their jubilation. As a non-native of South Korea, Lisa has carved out a prominent space in the industry, earning recognition that fans believe is well-deserved. Fans also highlighted her years of dedicated work since the age of 14, applauding her for this noteworthy accomplishment.

Lisa and her journey

BLACKPINK's Lisa, debuted in K-pop with Square One, featuring hits like Whistle and Boombayah, charting on the US Billboard World Digital Songs Chart. The group continued to captivate fans with various albums. Lisa's solo venture in 2021, the album LALISA, featuring tracks such as LALISA and MONEY, secured the pinnacle of the Gaon Album Chart, clinching the accolade for the best-selling female K-pop album. LALISA's lead single reached No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart, and MONEY achieved viral success on digital platforms. Notably, Lisa secured a Guinness World Record as the first solo K-pop artist with an album surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

Hailing from Thailand, BLACKPINK's Lisa, who rose to fame in the South Korean K-pop scene, is credited by fans for her multitude of projects, endorsements, and dedicated efforts, leading her to accumulate over 99 million Instagram followers. She recently made headlines after performing at the Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris and receiving widespread acclaim for her dance.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, who is celebrating their seventh year in the industry, is now negotiating a contract extension with YG Entertainment, with recent rumours indicating that contracts may have already been renewed.

