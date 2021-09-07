BLACKPINK's Lisa to host a comeback special broadcast on Naver Now on THIS date

BLINKs, more Lisa coming your way! BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be holding a special live broadcast on Naver Now on September 14 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) to promote her first single album 'LALISA'. Lisa released an official teaser to make this announcement. The special live broadcast will take place four days after the release of her debut solo album.

In the poster, Lisa sits down comfortably, showing off her cool fashion with glowing pants and other accessories. Titled with the hashtag "outnow_Unlimited", Lisa will perform her solo debut song 'LALISA' and talk about her album release as well. She also plans to actively interact with fans through the TALK LIVE corner and XR (extended reality) technology, where fans can participate and add fun to the broadcast. All you have to do is download the Naver Now app and mark your calendars to not miss out on this special event.

You can see the teaser below:

Previously, Lisa unveiled various concept photos, teasers and the official tracklist for 'LALISA' which will contain two songs, the title song of the same name and the b-side song 'MONEY'.There are a total of 4 tracks including the instrumental (accompaniment) version. The agency said, "Both 'LALISA' and 'Money' are hip-hop genres with dynamic rhythms, melodies, and unstoppable rap."

'LALISA' is all set to release on September 10 at 9:30 am IST (1 pm KST).

