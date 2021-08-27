BLACKPINK's Lisa to host online fansign for LALISA; Here's what we know about her solo debut so far

Lisa will be hosting an online fan sign event to promote her debut. BLINKs, wishing to partake must purchase the album from Ktown4u Online Mall between August 26 at 4 pm KST to September 9 at 8 pm KST. 20 lucky winners will be announced on September 9 at 10 pm KST and the selected winners will be able to enjoy a one-on-one video call with Lisa.

Their fans, BLINKs, seem to have jumped with joy in front of their screens when the first teaser poster officially announcing Lisa's debut solo album was released! For those unversed, On August 23 at midnight KST, BLACKPINK’s Lisa released her first teaser for her highly-anticipated solo debut. The new 'blurry' mosaic poster showed Lisa wearing a red outfit with her hands tied together. The words 'Coming Soon LISA' can be seen pasted on the poster.

Then on August 25 at midnight KST Lisa dropped a brand new poster revealing the important details of her highly anticipated debut solo album and the release date. Lisa's first single album is titled 'LALISA' and is all set to release on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). We are excited to share some interesting developments related to Lisa's solo debut!

The pre-orders for 'LALISA' began on August 26 at 4 pm KST (12:30 pm IST). The album will have three different versions including a physical CD, KiT, and LP version. There are two stunning versions of the album: The black version and the Gold version. The CD version will include an 88-page photo book along with a photo card, a polaroid, a postcard and a double-sided poster. Fans will also receive the lyrics paper along with the CD. Lisa participated in the album design herself, raising the value of the album. In particular, 50 of the albums will include a special golden ticket as well.

The KiT album was prepared for the accessibility of global fans. With the KiT album, fans can enjoy the music through a smart device without a separate driving device. The LP version will only produce the quantity ordered by September 9. Lastly, for preorder only, there is an exclusive 4×6 photo of Lisa.

