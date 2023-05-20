BLACKPINK’s Lisa introduced GOT7’s BamBam and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie? K-Pop stars share their first impressions

On May 19, BamBam's YouTube channel 'BamBam' posted a video named 'Not Broadcasting, BamBam and Minnie's Free friendship'. In the video that was made public, BamBam asked, "How are you guys? I'm of the same nationality as Minnie and her popularity has risen a lot, so I'm very happy," he said, introducing Minnie, the final guest of season 1. "I had a friend who really wanted to appear in today's special feature, so I added one more episode like this."

Minnie chatted with BamBam's birthday present and ate food, and BamBam said, "You said you needed to eat some sweet, so I requested papaya. I set it up ahead of time in the first part of the day." How long has it been?”, what's more, Minnie answered, "Two years. The previous year was the last time I visited. BamBam got some information about the ongoing circumstance, and Minnie said, "I have a timetable. We are getting ready for our rebound," he answered, "we will make a rebound soon. With the song "Queen Card," we are reuniting. The two had a fun and delicious dinner, and when BamBam inquired, "What was it that you believe should do subsequent to emerging from 'Bambam House'?" "I just wanted to come over," Minnie said. I needed to eat Thai food and talk," she said.

BamBam asked, "Do you remember the day we first met?" during the conversation. Minnie's response was, "I remember. Isn't it KCON?" she said. BamBam retorted, "I know because BLACKPINK's Lisa knows Minnie," and Minnie replied, "I think I played bowling with Lisa." BamBam's response to Minnie's words "Did I go to see you after bowling?" He recalled their first encounter. BamBam said, "I assumed I knew you since I was a trainee when I originally saw you," and Minnie said, "I knew you when I was a trainee." She stated, "You didn't know me." He was near my company. I saw him consistently," she said. "It's true that Lisa introduced me to you," BamBam said, referring to the three of them's friendship.

