BLACKPINK's Lisa is fastest K-pop female soloist to reach 1.8 billion Spotify streams across all credits

BLACKPINK has consistently established records with their music in the K-pop industry, and the same holds true for each member of the quartet, including the youngest member, Lisa. The BLACKPINK singer has once again made history, this time by achieving a remarkable milestone of accumulating 1.8 billion streams across all credits on Spotify. The MONEY singer has earned the distinction of being the fastest K-pop female soloist to reach this impressive achievement.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has achieved this new distinction by accumulating a whopping 1.8 billion Spotify streams across all credits on Spotify. The LALISA singer attained this remarkable feat with just four songs under her name. With this, she has become the fastest K-pop female soloist to reach this outstanding accomplishment. She reached this milestone in just 768 days.

With more than a billion Spotify plays, Lisa’s number-one chart-topping solo single MONEY has received more streams than any other song she has contributed to. It is now officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the first K-pop solo track to reach this milestone on the platform, a phenomenal accomplishment by the singer. In comparison to other solo songs (not including collaborations), Lisa's achievement sets her apart from Jimin's Like Crazy which is at 603 million streams, and Jennie's Solo which is at 543 million streams.

BLACKPINK's Lisa marked her solo debut with the title track LALISA from her first solo album with the same title. The song was widely praised and quickly rose to the top of several international charts. But one song from her album titled MONEY also received immense love from the fans. Guinness World Records formally announced on September 27 that Lisa's song MONEY, which is part of her LALISA album, had surpassed the astounding milestone of one billion streams on the platform. Lisa became the first K-pop solo artist to attain such a high number of plays on the platform thanks to this historic milestone. Consequently, MONEY is now BLACKPINK's most-streamed song, with How You Like That coming in second with 855 million listens as of September 21. In addition to its streaming achievement, MONEY has also secured the title of the most-viewed K-pop music video released in 2021. It overtook BTS' Butter, which previously held the record with 915 million views.

