BLACKPINK’s Lisa is ready for speed in new teaser for upcoming release; WATCH

Lisa from the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been making headlines with her recent releases and performances. The artist dropped a brand new video teaser, hinting at a new music release. With a cinematic video, Lisa is ready to showcase more of her talents with a possible thrilling new video.

On November 17, 2024, LLOUD’s official social media page released a new teaser featuring Lisa for her upcoming new release. In the clip, the artist can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with cutouts throughout the outfit. As she walks a long ramp, ROCKSTAR starts to play in the background. Moreover, New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor is also included in the clip. In the last few seconds, she gets on a bike and unreleased music plays which could be from her upcoming new song.

Although nothing has been announced as of yet, it is possible that Lisa is set to release a full solo album or it could be another single. Nevertheless, fans are excited about the new project and they cannot wait for it to drop. Moreover, a seven-day countdown on her official website is also ongoing which is set to end at midnight on November 20, 2024. It is possibly the date for the upcoming music’s release.

Advertisement

Lisa held a fanmeeting event in Asia across 5 different countries including Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong. The show kicked off on November 11, 2024, and will go on till November 19, 2024. Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. The artist also performed at her first festival as a solo artist at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.