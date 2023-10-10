BLACKPINK’s Lisa: LALISA and Money make her first K-pop soloist with 14 million likes on two music videos

BLACKPINK's Lisa continues to write her name in history with her solo endeavors, achieving yet another remarkable milestone. She has now become the first K-Pop soloist to have two music videos each amassing 14 million likes on YouTube. This accomplishment further solidifies Lisa's unparalleled record-breaking streak, showcasing her immense popularity and influence. Fans are eagerly anticipating Lisa's upcoming music releases, and the Thai superstar's consistent success serves as a testament to her global impact in the world of music.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the first K-pop soloist to have two videos with 14 million likes

In the latest milestone for BLACKPINK's Lisa, her solo track Money has now exceeded 14 million likes on YouTube, joining her other solo hit LALISA, which currently boasts an impressive 17 million likes on the platform. This achievement not only underscores Lisa's individual success but also sets her apart in YouTube history.

Lisa has broken a tie with esteemed artists such as PSY, SUGA from BTS, and her fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie. She stands as the first and only K-pop soloist to have multiple music videos surpass the 14 million likes mark on YouTube. This accomplishment further cements Lisa's position as a trailblazer in the K-pop industry, and fans eagerly anticipate her future endeavors and continued success.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s recent activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently concluded her remarkable performance at the renowned Crazy Horse Paris, a cabaret famous for its unique stage shows. However, due to strict privacy measures, netizens couldn't catch a glimpse of the Money singer during the event. Lisa later took to Instagram to share five photos from the gig, showcasing different costumes and captioning the post as “Backstage fun”. This special collaboration was announced in early September, surprising fans who quickly sold out tickets for Lisa's three-day performance from September 28 to 30. Despite the privacy restrictions, fans showed unwavering support, with the rest of BLACKPINK—Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie—attending to cheer on Lisa.

Adding to Lisa's recent achievements, her solo debut album, LALISA, released in September 2021, continues to make waves. Notably, the album has surpassed an impressive 1.4 billion streams on Spotify, marking a historic milestone. LALISA became the first debut album by any K-pop act to achieve such a significant feat on the audio streaming platform.

