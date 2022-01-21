BLACKPINK's Lisa 'LALISA' becomes 1st ever album by a K Pop female star to achieve THIS milestone on Spotify

On January 20, Lisa's solo debut album 'LALISA' has surpassed over 500 million streams on Spotify, accomplishing this in just 132 days after its release on September 10, 2021. Lisa is the second K-Pop female act to achieve the milestone following her own group BLACKPINK.

The two-track single album 'LALISA', which also happens to be Lisa's solo debut album is now the first, only, and fastest album by a K-Pop solo act to reach 500 million streams in Spotify's history! In addition, 'Money' has recently earned over 100 million on-demand streams in the U.S. Earlier this month, Lisa’s music video for 'LALISA' hit 400 million views on YouTube, achieving this feat in approximately three months and 30 days!

Also, Lisa's banging b-side track 'MONEY' has reached a notable number of sales in the United States and has sold more than 500,000 units. It is the only song by a female K-pop soloist released in 2021 to obtain these sales. Also, Lisa topped the January girl group member brand reputation rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,828,941, marking an impressive 91.17 percent increase in her score since December.

