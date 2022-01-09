BLACKPINK's Lisa 'LALISA' becomes fastest female K Pop soloist MV to reach THIS milestone

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s music video 'LALISA' has reached another milestone! On January 9 at approximately 3:48 pm KST, Lisa’s music video for 'LALISA' hit 400 million views on YouTube. The music video was released on September 10 at 1 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), meaning it took approximately three months and 30 days to do so.

Lisa’s 'LALISA' is now the fastest music video by a female K-pop solo artist to surpass 400 million views, with the previous record being held by her fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie’s 'SOLO' music video at approximately one year. The Spotify streams for BLACKPINK's Lisa's first solo album 'LALISA' have been updated. With over 464 million streams, 'LALISA' has now become the most-streamed album by a K-Pop solo act ever on Spotify, breaking the record previously held by BTS' Suga's 'D-2'.

With only two tracks, Lisa's first single album becomes the fastest to break the record, doing so in just 116 days. Previously, On December 22, Lisa officially surpassed over 500 million streams on Spotify with her three recently released tracks since her solo debut in September, making her the fastest K-Pop soloist to hit the mark doing so in just 103 days! Congratulations to Lisa!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Lisa sets THIS new record on Spotify with her solo debut album 'LALISA'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.