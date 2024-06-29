BLACKPINK's Lisa likely to have parted ways with CELINE as global ambassador after 3 years; Report

BLACKPINK's Lisa, after a successful tenure as CELINE's global ambassador since 2020, has reportedly parted ways with the luxury brand. This report comes following her recent fashion appearances and activities, including her latest solo release, ROCKSTAR, the first under her own label, LLOUD.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa reportedly parts ways with CELINE

On June 29, a K-media report from Korea JoongAng Daily revealed that BLACKPINK's Lisa has ended her three-year tenure as the global ambassador for CELINE, the prestigious French luxury brand under LVMH.

According to the report, sources close to the commercial contract confirmed Lisa's departure, noting that rumors began circulating after her appearance at Louis Vuitton's show earlier this March.

Since taking on the role in September 2020, Lisa has actively participated in Celine's global promotional campaigns and featured prominently in their fashion shows throughout 2022 and 2023. Despite inquiries, CELINE has not provided official comments regarding the status of their contract with Lisa.

Meanwhile, speculations about Lisa's personal life, including her rumored relationship with LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault, have also garnered attention in recent months.

More details about Lisa’s latest activities

Recently, on June 27, BLACKPINK's Lisa made an electrifying comeback, dropping her first single in three years, ROCKSTAR, under her independent label LLOUD. This comes as a significant milestone since her solo debut in September 2021 with the single album LALISA, which broke records as the first female artist in South Korea to sell 736,000 copies in its debut week. The music video for the lead single also became the most-viewed by a solo artist on YouTube within 24 hours.

After the massive success of LALISA, Lisa's viral hit MONEY further solidified her as a sensation, becoming the longest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

Furthermore, Lisa is also set to make her acting debut in the HBO series The White Lotus, scheduled for 2025. Recently, she has also been in the spotlight for her collaborations with artists like Destiny Rogers, DJ Snake, and Rosalía, flaunting her vibrant presence in the music industry and generating excitement for her future endeavors.

