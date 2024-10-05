BLACKPINK's Lisa likely to headline Coachella 2025 solo? VIRAL insider leak sparks fan buzz

Fans of BLACKPINK’s Lisa are buzzing with excitement after an insider leak suggesting that the global superstar is likely to headline the prestigious Coachella music festival solo in 2025. This information has ignited a wave of anticipation across social media, with many eager to see Lisa grace the iconic stage as a solo artist for the first time.

However, the news has not been met with unanimous enthusiasm. While numerous fans are thrilled at the thought of witnessing Lisa’s electrifying performance, others have expressed skepticism, particularly in light of recent controversies surrounding her live shows. An alleged lip-syncing incident during a previous performance has left some questioning the authenticity of her stage presence.

This excitement surrounding Lisa follows her standout performance at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, marking her first solo festival appearance. During the event, she performed her hits LALISA, Money, and ROCKSTAR, and even debuted a new song, Moonlit Floor, released shortly after on October 4.

Lisa started off 2024 with an appearance at the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event in Paris in a glorious move for her rising solo career, where she performed a medley of her singles and collaborated live with DJ Snake. She also ventured into the business side of the music industry, launching her own artist management company, LLOUD, and signing with RCA Records, where she retains full ownership of her recordings.

More recently, Lisa made history at the 2024 MTV VMAs as she became the first ever K-pop soloist to bag the Best K-pop category award twice alongside while also being the first K-pop soloist to perform at the award show.

Additionally, Lisa is also set to make her acting debut in the upcoming season of HBO’s The White Lotus, where she will be credited under her birth name, Lalisa Manobal. This multifaceted career trajectory has fans eagerly following her every move.

As speculation grows regarding her potential Coachella appearance, the blend of her recent musical successes and the anticipation of her upcoming acting performances has solidified Lisa’s status as a formidable solo artist. The K-pop icon is undoubtedly paving the way for an unforgettable 2025, and fans seem to be ready to support her every step of the way.

