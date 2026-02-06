BLACKPINK’s Lisa locks rom-com acting project after Extraction: Tygo, joins hands with The White Lotus producer

Lisa is making waves as an actor. Taking another step in the right direction of her acting career, the Thai singer and dancer has officially joined an upcoming romantic comedy film. The Netflix production has been revealed to be a Notting Hill inspiration. The film is said to have been written by Katie Silberman, known for her work in Booksmart and Set It Up. Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member will be joining hands with The White Lotus Season 3’s executive producer, David Bernad.

Lalisa announced to lead a rom-com film with Notting Hill-inspiration

Lisa is to join a film inspired by Notting Hill, the 1999 film starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. The EP and the actress are said to have bonded over their common liking of the movie back when they were shooting in Thailand for the project, and then reached out to the writer for her input, making her join as the scriptwriter. So far, the male lead for the film has not been cast, with fans already making suggestions for a picture-perfect pairing on screen. It marks the 28-year-old’s first-ever English-language lead project.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3, which was shot in her hometown of Thailand. Playing the hotelier Mook, she displayed an impressive portrayal of the character. Later, she was confirmed to join Extraction: Tygo, a spin-off series of the famed Chris Hemsworth thriller, alongside Ma Dong Seok (Don Lee) and Lee Jin Wook. She was spotted at the script reading session of the project in a newly shared update.

The new rom-com film marks her third acting project, and looking at her track record so far, she has managed to grab big titles, adding major props to her kitty. She also recently became the first K-pop star to present at the Golden Globe Awards, where she joined Priyanka Chopra on stage. The singer has been juggling all this amid a world tour for BLACKPINK, which ended last week as the girls prep for the release of their third mini-album, DEADLINE.

