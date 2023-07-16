BLACKPINK's Lisa makes history as 1st K-pop solo artist with 1.5 billion streams across all songs on Spotify

Lisa of BLACKPINK has been shattering records day by day consistently with her songs on Spotify. Her song streams all over the platform keep increasing without seeing an end making her one of the most successful Asian artists. She is the only solo artist in the female K-pop category to achieve over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify with only a very few solo tracks. Only within a few days of her song MONEY becoming the most streamed K-pop song by a female artist has she achieved 1.5 billion streams on all the credits on Spotify.

Lisa achieves 1.5 billion streams on Spotify on all songs

The Thai member of BLACKPINK, Lisa is one of the most popular and loved K-pop artists all over the world, given the increasing streams of her solo music. Lisa's Spotify streams have set a new record for K-pop solo artists with over 1.5 billion streams on all her songs on the platform. She has marked this huge milestone within just 672 days of her solo debut with only 4 songs: MONEY, LALISA, SG, and Shoong! She has now become the fastest K-pop soloist to garner this huge number of streams in Spotify history. Lisa's B-side track has also become the fastest female K-pop song to be the highest listened to on Spotify. While the song MONEY ranked No. 1 on the most streamed K-pop song by a female artist, it has also surpassed her own group BLACKPINK's How You Like That previously.

Other Achievements by Lisa

Lisa has been ruling the charts in her home country Thailand with her solo music. Money has made a comeback at No. 1 on Spotify Thailand Weekly Chart as the song has surpassed over 2.966 streams which is the biggest streaming day despite being released in 2021. BLACKPINK member Lisa also rules the list at No. 1 with most Guinness World Records as a K-pop artist.

Lisa is currently on the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR with fellow bandmates in BLACKPINK. The quartet is performing in Paris at Stade de France on July 15. BLACKPINK will also be performing in the United States at huge stadiums like MetLife in August 2023.

