BLACKPINK's Lisa makes history as first K-pop idol to surpass 100 million Instagram followers

BLACKPINK's youngest member, Lisa, has etched her name in history as the first-ever K-pop idol to gather a staggering 100 million followers on the social media app Instagram. Known mononymously as Lisa, Lalisa Manobal is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer. She rose to fame as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, which made its debut under YG Entertainment in August 2016. Since her debut, Lisa, alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members, has consistently showcased a powerhouse of talent in the dynamic world of K-pop and music.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa earns 100 million followers

On December 25th, BLACKPINK's Lisa achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 100 million followers on Instagram. This accomplishment not only establishes Lisa as the first K-pop artist to reach this milestone but also marks her as the first Asian female in history to achieve such widespread popularity on the platform. Additionally, Lisa becomes the first Thai celebrity to amass over 100 million followers on Instagram, adding yet another record to her illustrious career.

This achievement not only underscores Lisa's status as a global sensation but also emphasizes the widespread appeal of K-pop on a global scale. The milestone reflects the genre's truly international reach and impact on the music industry.

In another groundbreaking move, Lisa had also been officially recognized by the prestigious Guinness World Records as the most influential K-pop artist of 2023. Her solo success has shattered numerous records, including securing the coveted Best K-pop Video at both the MTV VMAs and MTV EMAs, further solidifying her place in the records of music history.

More about BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lisa's accomplishments in 2023 extend far beyond her triumph on social media. As a group, BLACKPINK earned the remarkable distinction of becoming the most-streamed female group on Spotify. Additionally, Lisa's solo track, LALISA, secured its place in history as the first K-pop song by a solo artist to achieve an impressive 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Adding to her global influence, on December 23, Accor Arena announced that Lisa, along with Stray Kids, would be performing at the prestigious French charity Gala des Pièces Jaunes. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 26, 2024, at Accor Arena in Paris, with ticket sales commencing on January 9. Notably, BLACKPINK previously performed at the 2023 Gala des Pièces Jaunes, collaborating with the Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich for their performance on Shut Down.

