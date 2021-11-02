BLACKPINK's Lisa makes a successful second entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 'MONEY'

Lisa poses for the concept photo of 'MONEY'
Lisa poses for the concept photo of 'MONEY' (Pic credit - YG Entertainment)
BLACKPINK’s Lisa has scored her second single on Billboard’s Hot 100! On November 1, Billboard announced that 'MONEY,' the b-side track of her solo debut album 'LALISA' had debuted at number 90 on the Hot 100 for the week dated November 6. This makes Lisa the second female K-pop soloist to have more than one entry on the Hot 100.

The first K-pop female solo artist after CL who achieved this amazing feat with 'Lifted' and 'DADDY' in collaboration with PSY. 'MONEY' has seen a resurgence on the music charts a month after its release, rising on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart and becoming the fastest song by any K-pop solo artist to hit 100 million streams on Spotify! Back in September, Lisa debuted at number 84 on the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States, with 'LALISA,' the lead single from her single album of the same name. She was the second member of BLACKPINK to score a solo entry on the Hot 100, after Rosé’s 'On the Ground' earlier in the year.

'MONEY' is also dominating both domestic and global music charts, including the global music platform Spotify. Furthermore, the performance video for 'MONEY' surpassed 200 million views on YouTube after just 38 days since its release. 

'MONEY' topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 38 countries and recently climbed to 5th place on the Spotify global chart. The 'MONEY' performance video also recently surpassed 200 million views on YouTube in just 38 days. Congratulations to Lisa!

Credits: YG Entertainment


