BLACKPINK's Lisa officially breaks 2 Guinness World Records with solo debut track 'LALISA'; Deets inside

Guinness World Records announced that they had officially recognized two records recently broken by Lisa’s solo debut 'LALISA.' 'LALISA' broke the world record for “the most-viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours.” Additionally, it also set a new record for “the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist".

Lisa is on a roll with her solo debut album 'LALISA'! The music video for 'LALISA' racked up an impressive 73.6 million views in its first 24 hours, smashing the previous record of 65.2 million views set by Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit 'ME!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. 'LALISA' music video also broke the previous record of 41.6 million views set by her own bandmate Rosé’s solo debut track 'On The Ground.'

Not just that, Guinness World Records stated that BLACKPINK's recent success also means that the band features inside the ‘Guinness World Records 2022’ book within the social media section.

Meanwhile, The girl group has reached another milestone with their official YouTube channel ‘BLACKPINK’ crossed the 65.2 million subscribers mark on September 10 at around 2:42 PM KST (11:12 AM IST). Simultaneously, they also became the most subscribed artist on the platform, overtaking Canadian superstar Justin Bieber. Congratulations to BLACKPINK's diamond maknae Lisa!

