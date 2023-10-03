BLACKPINK’s Lisa personally receives signed shoes from Christian Louboutin after performance in Crazy Horse

BLACKPINK’s Lisa successfully wrapped up her performanc for Crazy Horse in Paris from September 28 to the 30th. The rapper and dancer got to show another one of her avatars. With five exceptional shows, the Thai member showed off her talent to the audience which also included various celebrities and VIPs.

Lisa wears Christian Louboutin for performance; receives gift from French fashion designer

For her fiery performance in Crazy Horse, Lisa chose to wear a pair of Christian Louboutin heels most remarkably known for their red soles. Her three-day performance was dotted with celebrities. On the last day of her show which was September 30, the iconic French fashion designer Christian Louboutin himself was a part of the audience. Not only did he attend the show but he also personally gifted the idol a signed pair of Astroloubi woman sneakers. The message on the shoes read “For Lisa, with love”. The enchanting K-pop idol has set a spell on everyone with her exceptional talent and skills.

Many VIPs and celebrities attended the BLACKPINK member’s new endeavour. C EO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Bernard Arnault and his family have also graced the show as audience members. Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of Tag Heuer, was also present in the audience.

Thai actress and Lisa’s friend Thanaerng, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia, Model Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend actor Austin Butler also marked their attendance at the cabaret. Apart from these celebrities, BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé who were in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week also came for Lisa’s performance. Jennie flew all the way from Seoul to catch her fellow member’s last show.

BLACKPINK’s recent news

While the members have been climbing new heights and breaking boundaries each day, reports regarding their contract renewal with YG Entertainment also circulate. The members’ contract with the agency came to an end as they successfully wrapped their BORN PINK world tour in September. There have been rumors that the idols may not be renewing their contracts with the company. It has been reported that Lisa has received multiple offers from international companies and that members Jisoo and Jennie are planning to establish their own agencies. On this matter, YG Entertainment has commented that negotiations are still underway.



