BLACKPINK’s Lisa reacts to acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, shares proud premiere moment with mom

The much-anticipated third season of HBO’s The White Lotus officially premiered on Sunday, February 16, 2025. With eight episodes in total, the new season will release fresh episodes weekly, continuing the show’s exploration of luxury, power, and hidden tensions at an exclusive resort. This season, set in Thailand, has generated even more buzz thanks to the addition of Blackpink’s Lisa, who makes her highly awaited acting debut.

To celebrate the premiere, Lisa took to Instagram, sharing a series of glamorous photos from the red carpet event in Bangkok. Her caption, “Full circle moment kicking off ss3 in Thailand”, perfectly captured her excitement and pride. The post included multiple slides showcasing her breathtaking outfit and even a special moment with her mother, who accompanied her to the event.

As always, Lisa did not disappoint when it came to fashion. She arrived at the premiere in a stunning custom-made silk dress by Louis Vuitton, embracing a ‘method dressing’ approach. The dress featured a cropped top with a sweetheart neckline, elegantly designed with petal-like off-the-shoulder sleeves that mimicked the lotus flower: an unmistakable nod to the series’ title. The fitted, ankle-length skirt in the same delicate pink hue was attached to a dramatic pleated train. She paired the outfit with matching pink pumps and completed it with Bvlgari jewelry.

Moreover, she shared a sweet moment with her mother, who looked radiant in an elegant white dress, joining Lisa to celebrate this major career step. On her Instagram Stories, she continued to give fans a glimpse of her joy, posting a fun TikTok video featuring behind-the-scenes moments with the cast, a snapshot with Thai actor Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen from the premiere.

One particular Instagram story featured a clip of the season's opening scene, where she excitedly captured the moment her character, Mook, appeared on screen. The clip was accompanied by the caption, "The White Lotus opening scene with Mook & Gaitok." In the background, Lisa's voice could be heard cheering loudly, unable to contain her excitement as she saw herself on screen for the first time in the series.

Lisa's role in The White Lotus Season 3 has been a major talking point ever since casting announcements were made, and her dedication to the promotional tour further proves her commitment to the project. With the premiere finally here, fans are eager to see how she will bring her character to life in the series.