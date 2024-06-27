Lisa from BLACKPINK is all set to make her solo comeback with a brand new single titled ROCKSTAR. However, reports have emerged that the singer paid a hefty amount for the shooting of the music video. The first exclusive teaser for the songs has been released, adding to the anticipation.

BLACKPINK's LISA paid 20,000 Baht to Yaowarat Road street shop owners

On June 26, 2024, the first teaser for BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s upcoming solo song, ROCKSTAR, was released and it quickly garnered massive attention from fans and non-fans alike. However, reports have emerged that the K-pop star spent a huge amount of money during the music video’s shoot.

According to speculations, she paid 20,000 Baht to every shop owner at Yaowarat Road in Thailand to close early. In the trailer, a shot of the singer can be seen where she is standing in the middle of the road.



Yaowarat Road is one of the busiest and most vibrant areas of Thailand, where tourists and locals often visit to buy various things from the small shops. The news has quickly spread among everyone in the K-pop community, and everyone is praising the artist for her dedication towards her craft. Within 24 hours of the teaser’s release, it went on to garner a total of 5.4 million views and over 500 thousand likes and counting.

Watch ROCKSTAR music video teaser

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa, short for Lisa Monoban, made her debut with the K-pop group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment. She released her solo single album in the year 2021, titled Lalisa, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

Lisa achieved two additional Guinness World Records: one for being the fastest solo female K-pop artist to hit 1 billion streams and another for her album becoming the first by a solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In 2023, she decided to part ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.

