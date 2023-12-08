BLACKPINK’s Lisa reportedly spotted at American rapper Jay Z’s birthday in Paris with Beyoncé, Rihanna, more

Hip-hop artist Jay-Z marked his 54th birthday with a star-studded celebration in Bordeaux, France. Surrounded by an A-list crowd, this exclusive event featured a luxurious agenda, including a journey on the renowned Orient Express from Paris to Bordeaux and a sojourn at an opulent hotel that hosted more than 100 celebrities. Notably, media outlets reported the presence of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, adding an extra layer of glamor to the already glittering affair.

Lisa spotted at Jay Z’s party

At Jay-Z's 54th birthday bash, not only was his wife, Beyoncé, a prominent presence, but the guest list also included Rihanna with her partner, ASAP Rocky, actress Ellen Pompeo, and Kris Jenner. Additionally, there were reports of BLACKPINK rapper Lisa being in attendance, adding an extra layer of excitement. Despite the star-studded lineup, details and glimpses into the private celebration were kept under wraps. No photos or videos surfaced, leaving fans eager for a glimpse into the exclusive affair.

There remains a possibility that attendees might choose to share photos and videos from the event at a later time. Currently, neither Lisa nor YG Entertainment has offered any comments or statements regarding the reported news.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

On December 6, YG Entertainment officially confirmed that all four BLACKPINK members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – have renewed their contracts for group activities. The renewal comes after the expiration of their previous contracts earlier this year, sparking widespread speculation and anticipation among fans.

The formal announcement of BLACKPINK's group contract renewal is particularly noteworthy as it breaks the commonly observed seven-year jinx in K-pop, where groups often face challenges or disband after that timeframe.

Member Jisoo confirmed BLACKPINK's enduring unity by sharing an old photo of all four members on her personal Instagram story. In a formal announcement, she tagged BLACKPINK's official account, signifying the group continuing together. The photo, showcasing the members in their youth, invoked a sense of nostalgia and resonated with fans, adding a sentimental touch to the news.

