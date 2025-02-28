BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals feelings while saying 'iconic' The White Lotus 3 line; shares collab experience with Rosalia

BLACKPINK member Lisa made her much-anticipated acting debut about two weeks ago. She impressed fans with her natural and authentic depiction of a Thai hotelier in The White Lotus season 3. She opened up about the role and her most "iconic" scene of her character, Mook, in the HBO series. Besides that, she also commented on the concept of her new album Alter Ego on talk show Hot Ones on February 27.

Hot Ones is a popular American YouTube show hosted by Sean Evans, where celebrity guests chat with him while attempting to complete rounds of chicken wings coated in spicy hot sauce. A spice-loving Lisa relished the wings while talking about the scene of Sly Mook that she found most memorable. She mentioned "the day I shot the welcoming scene" as "the proudest moment" for her from among the entire filming schedule of the series. Explaining its reason, the BLACKPINK member said, "Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand—I got to say that line. Can you imagine?"

The line was spoken by Lisa in the introductory scene of receptionist Mook at the hotel White Lotus. Lisa's pride regarding this scene may have originated from her Thai heritage and deep affection for her culture. Having the opportunity to film her debut project in her home country and in her native language might have been a remarkable experience. She also talked about her debut solo studio album, Alter Ego, which is slated to drop today, February 28. She mentioned looking forward to fans "really enjoy this album and see a different side to Lisa."

Regarding her collaboration with Rosalía for New Woman, Lisa mentioned, "I got this song, and there's a beat change on the second verse. I was like, 'This is going to be so good if Rosalía can join.'" She revealed having seen Rosalía perform live for the first time at Coachella 2023 and being wowed by her talent. She said, "I love her music; I love her performance." As per her, the collaboration came out as well as she expected, and it was "so good to be true."