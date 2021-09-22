BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals the first impressions of her eonnis and who had a lasting impact on her

BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa is on a high with the release of her debut solo album 'LALISA'. Lisa has struck gold with her debut album charting on global music charts, making YouTube records, topping iTunes charts across the world and leaving BLINKs in awe of her beauty and amazing talent. Lisa is soaking in the much-deserved praise and adulation she is getting for her debut solo album.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lisa revealed her first impressions of her eonnis and who had a lasting impact on her. Lisa first shared the order she met the members in, she revealed that she met Jennie first, then Jisoo and finally, Rosé. It seems like Jennie made a memorable impression on Lisa as she was the only one to greet her in English at the time. She also recalled Jisoo wearing a red hoodie at the time and it seemed like it was her favourite, as she wore it during all her practices. Lisa also recalled feeling fascinated that Rosé came from Australia and always carried a guitar with her. She further revealed that because they are of the same age, they connected really well. It seems like all the members left a lasting impression on her.

Meanwhile, Lisa has announced plans to release an exclusive performance for the other track on her album ‘LALISA’, ‘MONEY’. A teaser poster for the track was released along with the announcement as Lisa can be seen dressed in a chic outfit complimenting her invincible beauty. The performance video for ‘MONEY’ will be released on September 23 at midnight KST (September 22, 8:30 PM IST).

