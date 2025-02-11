BLACKPINK’s Lisa reveals injury while filming Born Again MV; fans express concern as photos go viral

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently opened up about an unexpected injury she sustained while filming the music video for her latest single, Born Again. The revelation, made during a live broadcast on Bubble, quickly became a hot topic among fans and media alike, drawing attention to the rigorous demands of music video productions and the dedication of the K-pop star.

During her live session, Lisa recounted how the accident occurred. While filming an intense scene for Born Again, she suffered a fall that resulted in a deep scratch on her leg. The wound began bleeding, but Lisa remained unfazed, casually referring to it as a “battle wound.” Her nonchalant attitude toward the injury showed her professionalism and determination to complete the shoot without delays.

Weeks after the incident, Lisa took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snapshots from the Born Again music video shoot. Among the carefully curated images was a close-up of her fresh wound, which appeared more severe than initially described. The raw and unfiltered look at her injury sparked an immediate reaction from fans, many of whom expressed concern and admiration for Lisa’s resilience.

As soon as the images surfaced, social media was flooded with posts discussing Lisa’s dedication and the challenges she faced while bringing Born Again to life. Hashtags related to her injury quickly began trending, with fans sending messages of support and hoping for her swift recovery.

Lisa’s injury did not just catch the attention of her fanbase; it also became a major news story in South Korea. The topic climbed into Naver’s top 10 most-viewed news articles of the day, with various media outlets covering the incident and analyzing the intensity of music video shoots for global artists.

Despite the injury, Lisa’s enthusiasm for her solo career remains stronger than ever. The music video for Born Again, released on February 7, has already impressed global audiences with its visually stunning cinematography and catchy tune. Lisa’s latest single is not only making headlines due to her on-set accident but also because of its powerful collaborations. Born Again features American rapper Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter RAYE, two prominent artists in the international music scene.

While Born Again is already a massive hit, fans are eagerly awaiting Lisa’s full-length solo album, Alter Ego, set for release on February 28. Fans can’t wait to see what she has in store next, and if Born Again is any indication, Lisa’s solo career is only just getting started.