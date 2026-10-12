BLACKPINK’s Lisa reveals she's hopeful about getting married and becoming a mother, worries for THIS reason
BLACKPINK member Lisa’s documentary film, Always Lalisa, director Sue Kim reveals about the singer’s hopes for marriage and family, but she is wary for one reason.
BLACKPINK singer Lisa is set to feature in a new documentary titled Always Lalisa, which chronicles a year in her life as she embarks on her solo career. The film’s director, Sue Kim, has now opened up about the singer’s desire to get married and become a mother someday, while also revealing her concerns about how her fans might react to those aspirations.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa hopes to get married and start a family
Speaking to AP News, Sue Kim revealed that she asked the K-pop superstar about marriage and her personal life while working on the documentary. Lisa reportedly spoke openly about wanting to build a family, although she remains concerned about how her fans might respond to such a decision.
Sue Kim said, “I approached the subject very slowly at first, but for me, it was very important that we include her thoughts on that. I knew she had this desire to get married and have kids, and that was a very important life goal. Not talking about this life goal, or the possibility of not being able to have it because of the work you do, would have made it a lesser film.”
The filmmaker continued, “At the end, she really opened up. She just very blatantly said, ‘I wanna get married and I wanna have kids. My dad is sick and I want him to walk me down the aisle, but I am worried that my fans will not be happy if that happened.’ That’s it, she doesn’t need to solve the issue; she just needed to talk about the struggle that she is dealing with. So, we left it open-ended. There is no solution to it, I guess. She is still grappling with that tension.”
Always Lalisa is a feature-length documentary following BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Directed by Sue Kim, the film premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2026, and is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on October 12, 2026. It is also expected to stream on YouTube Premium later this year.
Described as a “fly-on-the-wall” documentary, the film follows Lisa through a transformative year as BLACKPINK takes a break from group activities, allowing her to explore her solo career beyond the restrictions of her usual label commitments.
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