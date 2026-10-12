BLACKPINK’s Lisa reveals she's hopeful about getting married and becoming a mother, worries for THIS reason

BLACKPINK singer Lisa is set to feature in a new documentary titled Always Lalisa, which chronicles a year in her life as she embarks on her solo career. The film’s director, Sue Kim, has now opened up about the singer’s desire to get married and become a mother someday, while also revealing her concerns about how her fans might react to those aspirations.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa hopes to get married and start a family

Speaking to AP News, Sue Kim revealed that she asked the K-pop superstar about marriage and her personal life while working on the documentary. Lisa reportedly spoke openly about wanting to build a family, although she remains concerned about how her fans might respond to such a decision.

Sue Kim said, “I approached the subject very slowly at first, but for me, it was very important that we include her thoughts on that. I knew she had this desire to get married and have kids, and that was a very important life goal. Not talking about this life goal, or the possibility of not being able to have it because of the work you do, would have made it a lesser film.”

The filmmaker continued, “At the end, she really opened up. She just very blatantly said, ‘I wanna get married and I wanna have kids. My dad is sick and I want him to walk me down the aisle, but I am worried that my fans will not be happy if that happened.’ That’s it, she doesn’t need to solve the issue; she just needed to talk about the struggle that she is dealing with. So, we left it open-ended. There is no solution to it, I guess. She is still grappling with that tension.”

Always Lalisa is a feature-length documentary following BLACKPINK’s Lisa . Directed by Sue Kim, the film premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2026, and is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on October 12, 2026. It is also expected to stream on YouTube Premium later this year.

Described as a “fly-on-the-wall” documentary, the film follows Lisa through a transformative year as BLACKPINK takes a break from group activities, allowing her to explore her solo career beyond the restrictions of her usual label commitments.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon to tie the knot on October 10; Share intimate prewedding photos