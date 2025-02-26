BLACKPINK’s Lisa reveals solo lightstick during live, but fans warn: ‘It’s a weapon’

On February 25, BLACKPINK’s Lisa hosted a special live broadcast on the fan communication platform Bubble, where she spent time chatting with fans and sharing exclusive updates about her upcoming projects. As part of the broadcast, she teased various merchandise items, including a surprise reveal: her official solo lightstick. While the announcement initially generated excitement among fans, discussions quickly shifted as concerns about its design began circulating online.

During the livestream, Lisa showed fans a box containing her solo lightstick. Unlike BLACKPINK’s group lightstick, which features a hammer-like design, Lisa’s personal version took on a distinctive five-pointed star shape in a white color. The lightstick also boasted a color-changing feature, a common element in K-pop lightsticks, allowing fans to customize its glow during concerts and events.

The reveal immediately became a hot topic on social media, with fans expressing their initial excitement over the uniqueness of the design. However, alongside the enthusiasm, concerns regarding its practicality and safety also emerged.

As images and clips of the lightstick spread online, some netizens voiced worries about the potential risks associated with its sharp, pointed edges. Given that lightsticks are commonly waved around at concerts, many fans pointed out the possibility of accidental injuries. In crowded venues where emotions run high, there is always a risk of fans unintentionally hitting others while cheering, and the star-shaped structure could make such incidents more hazardous.

One of the most prominent concerns was eye safety. Fans highlighted the possibility of the lightstick accidentally poking someone in the eye, especially in packed arenas where visibility and space are often limited. Some even speculated that venues with strict safety policies might prohibit the use of the lightstick, leading to potential restrictions at concerts or events.

Beyond safety concerns, the design of the lightstick also sparked a debate regarding its overall aesthetic appeal. While some fans appreciated the unique star-shaped concept, others felt that it did not fully align with Lisa’s personal brand and style. Some suggested that a sleeker, more refined design could have been a better fit for the BLACKPINK member’s image.

As discussions continue to circulate on social media, it remains to be seen whether any adjustments will be made to the lightstick before its official release. For now, fans await further updates, hoping that any potential modifications will address safety issues while still maintaining the unique charm of Lisa’s first solo lightstick.

