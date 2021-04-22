BLACKPINK's Lisa rocks cover of Vogue Japan in Celine making the issue sell out

Vogue Japan announced on their website that BLACKPINK's Lisa is the cover star for their June edition of the magazine.

BLACKPINK's Lisa, known for her street style fashion sense, looked extra amazing on the cover of the June issue of Vogue Japan. The theme of the month of the magazine was revealed to be Beat Goes On, something that truly resonates with what Lisa is all about. When it comes to beat, Lisa is on every single one of them without fault. As such, Lisa was the perfect pick for June’s cover of Vogue Japan and it was really interesting to see her and Celine take this theme on and express it through fashion.

Sporting looks from Celine by Hedi Slimane, Lisa was styled by Park Min Hee along with hair stylist Sun Young Lee, makeup artist Myungsun Lee Maeng, and manicurist Park Eunkyung. Photographer Kim Hee June captured her in all her glorious beauty.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans herded over to get their copy of the magazine. It was immediately sold out on Rakuten book store, one of Japan's biggest netshops. There are also reports claiming pre-orders have been temporarily put on halt for the same reason. Fans can enjoy the behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot through a tweet uploaded by Vogue Japan until, hopefully, more copies are made available.

However, things didn't stop there. Certain pieces of clothing that the idol was sporting were also sold out almost immediately. The athletic shorts sold out after her pictures were circulated. The brand's one-shoulder dress in lamé silk sablé was also sold out, proving Lisa’s global impact and value.

