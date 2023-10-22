BLACKPINK's Lisa serves major fashion goals in multicolored bikini; drops 'Summer dump'

Recently, BLACKPINK's Lisa took to her Instagram to share some moments from her vacation. Lisa looked beautiful in her various styles. The MONEY singer has been enjoying her time with her friends, family, and loved ones after finishing off her star-studded Crazy Horse Paris performance. BLACKPINK's Lisa made sure to have all eyes on her during her cabaret debut as well as her vacation snaps.

BLACKPINK's Lisa takes time off to relax

On October 21, BLACKPINK's Lisa took to her Instagram to share a series of ten images. The post was captioned as 'Summer dump (dolphin emoji)'. Lisa looked stunning in all the images. In the first few images, BLACKPINK's Lisa was seen wearing some fruit bikini from the House of Sunny brand with a white Alex tee from the Lisa Says Gah brand. She added sunglasses from Celine to complete her yacht look. Lisa was seen beaming in full smiles in the photos.

Another snap from her collection showed BLACKPINK's Lisa donning an iride print bandeau bodysuit from the brand Pucci. She donned a Loewe frayed fisherman hat to complete the look. She donned a white Lauryn midi dress from the brand Tove and paired it with jewelry from Bvlgari. She looked like an angel in this look.

She also styled a denim-on-denim look with a pair of trendy sneakers and a purse and totally served the comfy yet chic vibes. Lisa was also seen donning an all-white look with a pair of shirt and denim paired with black flats. One can take notes from this effortless look put together.

BLACKPINK Lisa's activities

Looks like her mother too spent some relaxing time with her daughter as more snaps were shared by Lisa's mom on her Instagram. Nothing about her future activities or plans has yet been revealed. The future of BLACKPINK as a whole group is still a highly debated topic as no confirmations about the group's contracts with YG Entertainment have been given out.

Previously, BLACKPINK's Lisa was reported to have received an offer from a known American record label for a hefty amount. Now such reports have been given confirmation by any of the parties yet. Fans are yet to know which way the group and its members will go.

