BLACKPINK’s Lisa set to perform at Crazy Horse Paris; here's why fans can't keep calm

On September 6, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa made an exciting announcement on her Instagram. She revealed that she is set to undergo a remarkable transformation into a Crazy Girl for a series of five performances at the prestigious Crazy Horse Paris art theater in France. During these performances, Lisa will captivate the audience with her electrifying stage presence, featuring original cabaret numbers. Among the highlighted acts are the theater's own performances of But I'm a Good Girl and Crisis? What Crisis?

BLACKPINK's Lisa to perform at Crazy Horse Paris

Le Crazy Horse Saloon, also known as Le Crazy Horse de Paris, is a famous Parisian cabaret celebrated for its mesmerizing stage performances featuring female dancers. In addition to these captivating acts, the cabaret offers a diverse range of magic and variety shows. At the beginning of the year, BLINKs were surprised when Lisa shared her visit to the iconic Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris. While well-known to cabaret and musical theater fans, it was an unexpected choice of venue for a K-Pop idol. Now, everything falls into place.

On September 6, Lisa thrilled fans when she playfully hinted at the reason behind her previous visit to this iconic venue, sparking speculation among BLINKs that she might have something special in store. Not long after Lisa's post, it was officially announced that Lisa would be staging five shows at this stunning venue, where she will perform classic cabaret-style songs, allowing her genuine stage presence to shine in one of the most historic locations.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is slated to deliver five exclusive performances at the renowned Crazy Horse Paris art theater over three days. Her inaugural show is on September 28, followed by two on September 29th and 30th. The rapid sell-out of tickets following the announcement underscores Lisa's tremendous popularity and influence as a BLACKPINK member.

Fans are celebrating as Lisa makes history as a K-pop idol

As soon as the venue and shows were revealed, fans uncovered videos showcasing the location. While it might appear modest in size, it has hosted performances by some of the world's most renowned stars.

The announcement sparked immense enthusiasm among BLINKs, fueled by multiple factors. They eagerly awaited Lisa's chance to showcase her versatility and talent in a unique form of entertainment that encompasses drama, sensuality, and confidence. Furthermore, the historic nature of Lisa's invitation to perform at this iconic venue thrilled them, as it marked her as the first K-Pop idol to grace this stage alongside a lineup of influential and iconic women. The legendary Crazy Horse Paris art theater has hosted renowned celebrities such as Beyoncé, Frederick Wiseman, and Aubade, cementing Lisa's status as a historic K-pop act in this esteemed setting.

