BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets Guinness World Record with MONEY becoming first K-pop soloist with 1 billion streams

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo debut with the title track Lalisa from her first album. The song was well received and quickly entered many global charts. While Lalisa is the main track, MONEY from the same album also got a lot of love from fans. The catchy tracks from the album are still streamed and enjoyed. The stream numbers set another record for Lisa.

Lisa’s MONEY sets new Guinness World Records

On September 27, it was announced by Guinness World Records that Lisa’s track MONEY from her album LALISA surpassed 1 billion streams. Lisa has become the first K-pop solo artist to receive this many plays on the platform. This makes the song BLACKPINK’s most streamed and following closely at number two is How You Like That with 855 million listens till September 21. The song’s music video also has the most number of views on YouTube amongst all BLACKPINK’s videos with more than 900 million views. The group is also the most streamed girl group on Spotify with billions of streams. Lisa also became the first K-pop soloist to receive the MTV Video Music Award with LALISA on August 2022. She is also the most followed K-pop artist on Instagram. The records set by this megastar are countless.

Recent news surrounding BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK recently set a new record with more than 1.5 billion views on their How You Like That Dance Performance video which made this their 4th video to achieve this feat. They successfully became the first K-pop artists to have four videos with more than a billion views. This dance video has more views than the music video itself. Other videos to also be in the billion views club are DDU-DU DDU-DU with 2.1 billion views, Kill This Love with 1.8 billion views and BOOMBAYAH with 1.6 billion views as of this day.

While their achievements are always a highlight, the group has been in the news for their contract renewal. There have been reports that the members might not be continuing with YG Entertainment. The company has made statements that nothing is final yet and that negotiations are still going on with the members.

