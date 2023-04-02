BLACKPINK’s Lisa shares bow-tiful images from her birthday party in Thailand

BLACKPINK member Lisa went back to Thailand to celebrate her birthday as she turned 26 on March 27. Always one to go all out with her celebrations, Lisa took on becoming a gift for her fans to the next level by actually dressing up as one, complete with a bow in her hair. In fact, one of the two dresses she was seen wearing at her birthday party was filled with bows at the front.

Lisa’s a present to everyone

Her beige-coloured dress with six bows on it and another rid ribbon knot on her head completed the BLACKPINK member’s look for her own birthday party in her homeland. She shared a behind-the-scenes video from when she was getting dolled up in the bow dress and fixing her hair to look like a gift. Another video showed her flaunting her beauty in a different pink dress, which was cinched at the waist, her straight hair flowing down with her iconic bangs intact. Lisa’s birthday outfits have always become a hit with audiences and these ones seem to be going down a similar path.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

Lisa turned 26 recently and has been hopping around the world with her three eonnis as BLACKPINK went through with their world tour. They recently conducted some encore concerts which would bring together the girl group for some of their more anticipated stages amidst news of the girl group being invited to perform at the state dinner with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The performance has seen been clarified to be cancelled with a collaboration stage alongside Lady Gaga also out of the plans. However, BLACKPINK will be heading to Coachella later this month to take on the famed festival as headliners, their first time doing so.

The girl group is leaving no stone unturned to give people a chance to enjoy their music globally and increase their influence even further. Recently, oldest member Jisoo became the last to successfully debut solo with her single album ‘ME’ alongside the title track ‘FLOWER’. She is continuing to break new records every day following the release of the album on March 31.

