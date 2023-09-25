BLACKPINK's Lisa shares sneak-peek from her upcoming Crazy Horse performance in Paris

BLACKPINK’s Lisa sent fans' hearts racing when she dropped some snippets from her upcoming Crazy Horse Paris performances. She took to her Instagram to share behind-the-scenes from her practice session for her upcoming show in Paris. BLACKPINK's Lisa, known for her dance prowess and outstanding abilities as an artist will soon be seen unlocking a new skill. The first announcement for this epic collaboration was made in early September.

Lisa set to perform at the Crazy Horse Paris art theatre

Lisa will be performing at the Crazy Horse Paris for a total of five shows. The performances will take place from October 28 to October 30 in Paris. Known as Le Crazy Horse Saloon or Le Crazy Horse de Paris, it is a famous Parisian cabaret known for its mesmerizing performances by female dancers. One of the highlighted acts is the theatre's very own rendition of But I'm a Good Girl and Crisis? What Crisis? Lisa took to her Instagram account to share some visuals from her practice sessions with the caption '💙💙'. The post featured Lisa behind the blue and black colored screen with her silhouette showing off her alluring moves that sent the fans and the internet into meltdown.

About Lisa's recent activities

Recently Lisa arrived in Paris for her Crazy Horse performances. Her inaugural show will be on September 28 followed by shows on September 29 and 30. The announcement was made, and the tickets for the show sold out rapidly showing her tremendous popularity and influence. Next, Lisa will be involved in her activities as a Celine ambassador. Prior to this, the Lalisa singer is currently under discussion with YG Entertainment regarding the BLACKPINK and her contract renewal. There was a rumor stating that BLACKPINK's Lisa was also offered a massive deal by an American label. Everything is yet to be confirmed about her contract renewal status with the agency.

