BLACKPINK’s Lisa shares snippet for new single So Kiss Me ahead of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance; watch

BLACKPINK’s Lisa shared a clip on her social media page which is seemingly from her new single. Following the release of the tracks ROCKSTAR and New Woman featuring Rosalía, she is set to make her comeback with another tantalizing track. Moreover, the artist has also recently been announced to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024.

On September 21, 2024, Lisa from BLACKPINK took to her TikTok account to share a short video of an unreleased song. In the clip, the artist can be seen grooving to the track and at the end the lyrics are ‘So Kiss Me’ which is speculated to be the title. Although not much information is available on the upcoming song, it is available to presave on various music streaming platforms.

Furthermore, Lisa has been confirmed to headline at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. It is expected that the artist will also be singing the new song at show and also the recently released singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman featuring Rosalía. She is also set to perform at her first festival as a solo artist at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.