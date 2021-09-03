BLACKPINK's Lisa shares a striking & enchanting visual teaser for her upcoming solo single album 'LALISA'

Lisa is taking the glam quotient a notch higher with every visual teaser for her upcoming solo single album 'LALISA'. On September 2, Lisa dropped the third visual teaser for 'LALISA'. In the music-less teaser, Lisa is seen swinging in a pendulum-like motion, looking absolutely enchanting and breathtaking.

Previously, Lisa was seen wearing a sensuous black leather jacket with long black tassels, decorated with rhinestones as she is seen posing confidently. The video opens with the sound of gentle waves of water. The teaser showcases Lisa in a black-sequined outfit with tassels featuring glam accessories and dramatic eye makeup that match her intense gaze. In the teaser, she hangs from the ceiling on a chain over an expanse of water as she looks straight at the camera with her piercing gaze. The video is accompanied by only the background sound and no music.

You can check out the video below:

Meanwhile, The countdown for Lisa's solo debut has officially begun! One hour before the release of her first single album 'LALISA' on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), Lisa will go live to count down to the exciting moment together with her fans on Naver’s V Live at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST). The album will be released on various music sites on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

