BLACKPINK's Lisa solo debut song 'LALISA' achieves THIS remarkable feat on Spotify

On October 26, YG Entertainment announced that the title track from BLACKPINK Lisa's first single album, 'LALISA', has exceeded 100 million streams on Spotify. Released on September 10, 'LALISA' only took 46 days to achieve this feat. This is the second-shortest period in history to achieve the mark.

The solo song that holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 million streams on Spotify is BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY', which only took 37 days. With this, Lisa has now claimed the first two places on the list of fastest solo tracks to hit 100 million streams on the global streaming platform, proving her immense popularity. This year, Lisa and her bandmate Rosé are the only female K-pop artists to have songs that reached 100 million streams on Spotify, so far. All of their two tracks have obtained this milestone, which is absolutely commendable.

'LALISA' currently holds the record for the fastest music video by a soloist in the world to reach 100 million views (a little over 48 hours), and the record for the fastest music video by a female K-pop soloist to score 200 million views (13 days and 14 hours). The 'LALISA' music video even holds the world record for the most-viewed music video by a soloist in the first 24 hours. It accumulated an impressive number of 73.6 million views.

Meanwhile, Lisa collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion for the song 'SG', showcasing her global appeal as a world-class artist.

