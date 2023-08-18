BLACKPINK’s LISA spotted at Drake’s concert with Destiny Rogers; Fans go crazy over the internet

Fans were in awe when they spotted LISA of BLACKPINK attending Drake’s concert for his ongoing It’s All A Blur tour in Los Angeles. It was day four of the concert held at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour is being co-headlined by rapper Drake and 21 Savage, promoting their album Her Loss and it will end in October 2023.

Who accompanied BLACKPINK’s LISA at the concert?

Fans were quick to notice that Lisa was not alone at the concert. She attended the concert along with Destiny Rogers and another gal pal. It was Destiny Rogers’ Instagram story, where she had tagged LISA that made all the buzz on the internet. Fans were rejoicing to see their favorite idol attending her favorite artist’s concert and enjoying her time off from her scheduled activities as a member of BLACKPINK. LISA was dressed in a comfortable grey color sweatshirt along with Destiny Rogers who was dressed in black. Currently, all the BLACKPINK members are set to perform at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles which will wrap up their final stage of North American tour.

LISA’s Activities:

Currently, all the members of BLACKPINK are in the final stages of completing their Born Pink tour. After finishing their final North American stage in Los Angeles, the group will move towards the finale stages that will be held in Seoul in September 2023. LISA of BLACKPINK has created quite a buzz on the internet with her world tour solo stage performances by showcasing improvised choreographies to songs from her solo debut album.

She was recently swirled in dating rumors with the Tag Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault with some claiming that they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Her latest vacation posts from Greece also went viral for the same reasons.

