BLACKPINK's Lisa surpass IU's record, becomes most streamed K-pop female soloist with over 677 million streams

In a new set of events, BLACKPINK's Lisa has set another record with her solo career. The Money singer has successfully achieved 677 million streams on Spotify as a fellow K-pop soloist. Previously this record was held by South Korean soloist IU who is known for her beautiful voice and stunning visuals. Lisa’s solo debut album Lalisa helped her achieve this feat.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is now the most-streamed female soloist in K-pop

Lisa made her debut in the K-pop industry with the group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment. She is from Thailand. But it was only in September 2021 when she made her official solo debut with her single album Lalisa. The album contains two singles Lalisa and Money. The album made a record for selling 736,000 copies in its first week. This made her the first female artist to do so. Presently, as a soloist, Lisa has crossed over 677 million overall streams on Spotify. Her song Lalisa is currently at over 380 million streams and money has crossed over a billion streams. Previously this record was held by IU who had an overall 675 million streams as a soloist in 2021. In 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa is the most streamed female soloist.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK who recently wrapped up their Born Pink World Tour in Seoul after almost a year is surrounded by all sorts of news regarding the group’s contract renewal with YG Entertainment. The agency has released a statement stating that nothing has been confirmed about the contract renewal status and the group's future activities. Previously it was reported that only Rosé decided to renew her contract whereas Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa chose to opt out but again this is a speculation. We are yet to see what news the group gives its fans for their future activities as BLACKPINK.

