BLACKPINK’s Lisa surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify; becomes most streamed K-pop soloist on platform

BLACKPINK’s Lisa who along with other members - Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé recently summed up their Born Pink tour in Seoul, has become the most streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify, the global music streaming platform. BLACKPINK's Lisa became the most loved soloist by her fans. Her dominating presence in the K-pop industry has added a new achievement to its list. Read to know.

BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes the most streamed K-pop soloist

With a total of 1 billion streams on Spotify, Lisa has once again proved her strong presence as a soloist in the K-pop industry. Coinciding with the achievement is her solo song called Money which saw an achievement of 1 billion streams. Lisa debuted in the K-pop industry with the group BLACKPINK in 2016 under YG Entertainment. She is the youngest member of BLACKPINK and is originally from Thailand. Lisa made her solo debut in 2021 with a single album Lalisa. The album made her the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies in the first week. The album contains two songs, Lalisa and Money.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK recently wrapped up their record-breaking Born Pink World Tour with a finale concert in Seoul that lasted for 2 days. The world tour was completed with 66 shows in total. This is BLACKPINK's first fully sold-out tour while headlining some of the biggest venues in the countries globally. The members got emotional towards the end of the show. The tour has been one of the highest-grossing tours to date. The K-pop group also released a digital single called The Girls for their mobile game BLACKPINK: THE GAME. The song was released with an exclusive music video premiere in the game itself.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo to appear as traditional fairy in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman? See what director has to say