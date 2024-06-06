BLACKPINK's Lisa teases new music with pre-save link; shares first-ever TikTok video on solo account

BLACKPINK's Lisa has fans buzzing with excitement as she teases new music, sharing a pre-save link for her upcoming release. Adding to the anticipation, she posted her first-ever video on her solo TikTok account, hinting at what's to come from the K-pop sensation.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa teases new solo music with TikTok debut

On June 6, BLACKPINK's Lisa sent fans into a frenzy by dropping a sneak peek of her new solo music. Titled "LISA 'Coming Soon'," the pre-save link hinted at an upcoming solo project, sparking excitement among her devoted followers.

Adding to the buzz, Lisa also made her debut on TikTok with her first-ever video on her solo account. Flaunting her impeccable style, she showcased a stunning outfit, comprising light beige spiky bottoms with a casual white t-shirt coupled with a luxurious mini-bag and black sunglasses, captivating viewers with her signature charm.

Take a look at Lisa’s first TikTok video here:

As anticipation mounts for her solo endeavors, fans eagerly await further details about Lisa's upcoming music release.

More details about Lisa’s solo activities

In September 2021, BLACKPINK's Lisa made her solo debut with the single album LALISA, shattering records and making history. Not only did she become the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies of an album in its first week in South Korea, but the music video for its lead single also became the most-viewed by a solo artist on YouTube within 24 hours.

Following the success of LALISA, Lisa continued to dominate the charts with her viral second single, Money. Breaking records left and right, Money became the longest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, further cementing Lisa's status as a trailblazer in the industry.

In addition to her music achievements, Lisa has expanded her horizons into acting, set to make her debut in the HBO television series The White Lotus, set to premiere in 2025.

Recently, Lisa has been making headlines for her social outings with fellow musicians like Destiny Rogers, DJ Snake, and Rosalía, demonstrating her vibrant presence in the music scene, and adding intrigue to her upcoming projects.

