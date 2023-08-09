BLACKPINK's Lisa to be inducted into Asian Hall of Fame as Cultural Icon; 1st K-pop star to achieve this feat

BLACKPINK's Lisa to be inducted as the cultural icon in the Asian Hall of Fame. The K-pop star has made her name as one of the prominent musical acts as an Asian in the industry with her massive hit solo music as well as group songs. The BORN PINK singer will be inducted alongside big names like Freddie Mercury and Ryuichi Sakamoto. The Thai member of the quartet is one of the twenty influential inductees who have made significant contributions to enriching and spreading Asian culture across the globe.

Lisa will be awarded as the Cultural Icon in the Asian Hall of Fame

The Robert Chinn Foundation establishment launched in the year of 2004, the Asian Hall of Fame to promote Asian and Indigenous accomplishments, leadership, and more in the United States as well as globally. Lisa, the maknae of BLACKPINK becomes the first K-pop artist to be recognized by a prestigious organization like the Asian Hall of Fame. Her influence through music has made a huge impact on audiences culturally as an Asian and for that, she is acknowledged as one of the seven brilliant musicians to be honored at the Asian Hall of Fame. This remarkable achievement by the LALISA singer goes down in the history of K-pop as an international artist. She will be awarded as the Cultural Icon at the ceremony which is scheduled to be held on October 21, at the Biltmore Hotel located in Los Angeles.

About BLACKPINK's Lisa

The youngest member of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is currently surfing the Hallyu wave as one of the Korean musical acts in the world. The group including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa marked their 7th debut anniversary on August 8. The quartet has made many remarkable achievements and is currently on its successful BORN PINK WORLD TOUR. The MONEY singer has also marked her name on the highest ranks in international music charts, in South Korea as well as in her home country Thailand as a solo artist. With only four songs on the music platform Spotify she has become the first K-pop solo artist with over 1.5 billion streams across all her credits. Her B-side MONEY is the most streamed song by a K-pop artist (updated on July 12) and the fastest to surpass over 822 million (updated on July 11) on Spotify.

