BLACKPINK’s Lisa to become first K-pop idol to perform for Oscars as Academy confirms 2025 show with Doja Cat and RAYE

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced that three internationally acclaimed artists: Doja Cat, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and singer-songwriter RAYE will take the stage at the 97th Academy Awards. The news, revealed on February 24, 2025, through the Academy’s official social media platforms, has generated immense anticipation among music and film enthusiasts alike.

With a post that read, “Three global superstars. One epic Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of BLACKPINK, and RAYE take the stage for a show-stopping celebration of cinema," the Academy teased what is expected to be one of the most talked-about performances of the night. Moreover, this will be the first-ever performance by a K-pop artist at the Oscars.

This year’s Oscar ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by renowned comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien, the event will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu. Alongside the trio’s performance, the evening will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters, nominees, and musical acts celebrating the best in film over the past year.

The news of their performance follows Lisa’s recent musical comeback. On February 7, 2025, the BLACKPINK member pre-released her much-anticipated single, Born Again, which features Doja Cat and RAYE. The track, accompanied by a visually stunning music video, marked Lisa’s first release of the year and was met with widespread praise. Given their undeniable chemistry in Born Again, fans are eager to see how they will translate that energy onto the Oscars stage.

This performance is expected to be a historic moment at the Academy Awards, bringing together three artists from different musical backgrounds to celebrate cinema through a global musical spectacle. As the countdown to the Oscars continues, speculation is already building about what their performance might entail.

Whether they deliver a live rendition of Born Again or surprise audiences with something entirely new, their presence on the Oscars stage marks a notable moment for music and film lovers alike. Fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness what promises to be one of the highlights of the 2025 Academy Awards.