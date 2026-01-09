BLACKPINK’s Lisa to present at 2026 Golden Globe Awards following The White Lotus Season 3 acting debut

Lisa is making big steps in her career! The BLACKPINK member made her acting debut in Mike White’s The White Lotus Season 3, where she played the mysterious Mook, a hotelier on the show. Following the release of the series in 2025, she has been taking leaps as an actor, with more projects linedup including a Korean drama debut alongside Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jin Wook in Extraction: Tygo. Now, she has been announced as one of the presenters for the upcoming 83rd annual Golden Globes. Lisa is believed to be the first K-pop act to have the honor of presenting at the event.

2026 Golden Globe Awards presenters revealed

On January 8 local time, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled the many famed presenters at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, as per The Hollywood Reporter. One of the most celebrated television and film award ceremonies, it acts as a definitive step-up for Lisa, a K-pop star and Thai actor. The BLACKPINK member will be joining the lineup alongside some very talented names in the acting industry like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Pamela Anderson, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Colman Domingo, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Zoë Kravitz, among others.

Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, Djo (Joe Keery), and Snoop Dogg are a few other musicians set to become presenters at the ceremony. Lisa made her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, which itself is up for the Best Television Drama Series award at the Golden Globes.

Among films, One Battle After Another leads this year’s nominations, followed by Sentimental Value, Sinners, Hamnet, Frankenstein, and Wicked: For Good, in that order. As for the shows, The White Lotus is the top among nominees, alongside Adolescence’s five, and Only Murders in the Building and Severance, following close behind. Nikki Glaser will host the show for the second year in a row.

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 11 at 8 pm ET (5 pm PT) on CBS and will also be streamed live on Paramount+.

