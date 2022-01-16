BLACKPINK's Lisa tops the January girl group member brand reputation rankings; aespa's Winter ranks second

BLACKPINK’s Lisa topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,828,941, marking an impressive 91.17 percent increase in her score since December. The high-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included 'LALISA,' 'MONEY,' and 'solo song,' hinting at her debut solo releases.

Lisa's highest-ranking related terms included 'surpass,' 'beautiful,' and 'lovely.' Her positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 83.08 percent positive reactions. aespa’s Winter ranked second place with a brand reputation index of 3,492,009, marking a 52.43 percent rise in her score since last month. Birthday girl, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took third place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,397,512, marking a 28.55 percent increase in her score since December.

aespa’s Karina maintained her position at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,273,701, and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon rounded out the top five with an index of 3,096,724. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA took the sixth spot, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo ranked seventh, Red Velvet’s Joy settled at the eighth place, aespa’s Giselle came in ninth and finally, Apink’s Son Naeun scored the tenth place. Congratulations to all the beautiful ladies!

