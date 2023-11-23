BLACKPINK’s Lisa tops Weibo’s Hot Search following Buckingham Palace appearance despite alleged China ban
Amid rumors of being blacklisted in China, Lisa tops the Hot Search of Weibo for her appearance at the Korean State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in the UK.
Key Highlight
-
Lisa alongside BLACKPINK members attended Korean State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in the UK
-
Lisa trends on Weibo’s Hot Search in China with various hashtags
Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo of BLACKPINK made a special appearance at Buckingham Palace in the UK on November 21, as honored guests for a State Banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his state visit. Following the appearance of BLACKPINK, the keyword ‘Lisa banquet style’ went to the top of China Weibo's hot search, ranking first in the entertainment sector.
Lisa topping Weibo amid rumor of being blacklisted in China
Lisa's sophisticated and intricate fashion choice at the banquet has become a sensation in China, garnering widespread attention. She graced the occasion in a stunning blue gown complemented by an elegant flowing cape train. Within a mere 7 hours on Weibo one of the posts about Lisa's presence at the Korean State Banquet has amassed over 100,000 likes, making it the most popular post associated with the event.
The trending hashtag #LisaBanquetStyle has captivated the online community with an impressive engagement of over 110 million reads, solidifying her status as one of the most talked-about and popular subjects on Weibo currently. The widespread interest reflects the immense impact of Lisa's fashion choices at the banquet, sparking extensive conversations and admiration across social media platforms.
Lisa’s controversy in China: Explained
At the beginning of this month, Lisa faced the closure of her Weibo account, leading to speculations about her potential blacklisting in China. The controversy surrounding her Crazy Horse show was believed to be the catalyst for this action, as China adheres to stringent censorship regulations, promptly responding to content that generates significant controversy or raises concerns.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, marking their seventh year in the industry, is currently engaged in negotiations with YG Entertainment about a potential contract renewal, with recent rumors suggesting that contracts may have already been renewed. Their recent achievements include securing the title of Top K-pop Touring Artist at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s funny reaction to King Charles III’s compliments draws attention
A tenacious individual and a witty writer who graduated with a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication with over...