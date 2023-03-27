BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns 26! Take a look at 5 fashion staples that define her style

BLACKPINK member Lisa is a fashion icon today. Her immaculate sense of fashion has made her one of the most popular style icons in K-pop. Her style goes back-and-forth between comfort and luxury. If your next outing has you wondering 'How to look like BLACKPINK’s Lisa?’, this list is for you. As BLACKPINK member Lisa turns 26, take a look at her top 5 fashion staples that come together to formulate her trendsetting, signature style.

1 | Co-ord sets

Whether it is live concerts or the fashion show of a luxury fashion house, BLACKPINK member Lisa never shies away from flexing her immaculate co-ord sets wherever she goes. Easy to adorn and embellish, co-ord sets are an excellent combination of comfort and style which is also something that accurately describes Lisa’s taste in fashion.

2 | Mini skirts

Short, sweet and stylish, mini skirts are something that have a frequent appearance on Lisa’s Instagram feed. From fitted denim ones to sequinned beauties, Lisa can be seen dazzling in her mini skirts more than just sometimes.

3 | Baseball caps

Lisa’s signature fashion elements are essentially a glamorous combination of comfort and luxury. When away from concerts and fall fashion shows, Lisa can often be spotted flexing her trendsetting baseball caps.

4 | Denim jeans

While denim jeans are a staple for most wardrobes, no one does denim better than Lisa. If it's a straight fit denim jeans, you will find Lisa pairing it with a fitted crop top. For a skinny jeans, you will see her pairing a plain t-shirt and a flannel shirt and still look like she’s just been dressed by a group of fashion fairies.

5 | Accessories

From elaborate hair ties to minimalist pendants, Lisa makes it a point to pair her impeccable outfits with just the right accessories. After her signature clothing, it is her stylish accessories that in their own unique way, complete her look.

Besides the aforementioned, there are a myriad of other fashion items that often make it to Lisa’s final looks at various events and outings. Some of the most common ones include beanies, ribbed tops, oversized jackets and crewneck sweatshirts.

Happy birthday to one of the world’s most stylish maknaes!

