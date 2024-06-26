BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns bold girl boss in fiery first teaser video for upcoming single ROCKSTAR: WATCH

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has just dropped the first teaser for her new music video ROCKSTAR. Announced on June 18, her long-awaited solo comeback details are finally here. The singer is gearing up to return with ROCKSTAR on June 28 at 9 AM KST, marking her first comeback since her successful solo debut with LALISA in 2021.

BLACKPINK's Lisa has just dropped an exciting first teaser for her upcoming solo track titled ROCKSTAR, marking her return since the smash hit LALISA in 2021 with the lead track of same name. The 10-second teaser captures Lisa in a mysterious setting, illuminated by dazzling light, highlighting her sharp gaze and confident presence. Sporting a stylish outfit that contrasts with her usual BLACKPINK image, Lisa exudes a new and captivating persona.

The teaser intrigues fans with the confident lyrics "Baby I’m a rockstar," solidifying Lisa’s status as a genuine and emerging solo rock star in the K-pop industry. Described as unique, quirky, and bold, the music video promises to showcase Lisa in a fresh light. Fans have eagerly expressed their excitement over her daring new image, eagerly anticipating her highly anticipated solo comeback.

Watch the teaser here-

More about BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, professionally known as Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, renowned as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, which debuted under YG Entertainment in August 2016. Set to make her acting debut in 2025 in the HBO television series The White Lotus, Lisa has earned numerous accolades throughout her career.

These include nine Guinness World Records, a Gaon Chart Music Award, a Mnet Asian Music Award, and the distinction of being the first K-pop soloist to win both an MTV Video Music Award and MTV Europe Music Award.

Lisa was recognized as a cultural ambassador leader by the Thailand Ministry of Culture and has received acknowledgment from former Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha for her efforts in promoting Thai culture worldwide. In September 2021, Lisa made history with the release of her debut single album LALISA, becoming the first female artist in South Korea to sell 736,000 copies in its first week. The music video for its lead single also set a new record as the most-viewed video by a solo artist on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release.

