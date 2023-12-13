BLACKPINK's Lisa turns mismatched airport outfit into fashion statement enroute Thailand; Watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted at the Incheon International Airport on December 13. The idol appeared perfectly styled even in her mismatched outfit. On December 6, BLAKCPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa renewed their contract with YG Entertainmnet. The group had made their debut in 2016 with BOOMBAYAH which quickly became a hit.

BLACKPINK' Lisa wears mismatched outfit on her way to Thailand

On December 13, BLACKPINK member Lisa made an appearance at the Incheon International Airport as she flew to her native country Thailand. Lisa was sporting a Celine tracksuit set but what she didn't realize was that the colors of the top and bottom did not match. While the top was a navy blue, the bottoms were black.

During a cute interaction with a fan at the airport, she informed the fan that she thought that the colors matched but the pants turned out to be balck. Even though the idol wore mismatched clothes, she still made a style statement as fans raved about her fashion.

BLACKPINK's rcecnt activities

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.

BTS member V took the top spot for the most searched K-pop idol in 2023. Jungkook ranked second and BLACKPINK's Lisa came in the third spot.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace as esteemed guests on November 21. They received the title of Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

BLACKPINK is an integral part of the YG family. They are megastars and as stories not renewing contracts with the company circulated, the stocks had fallen by 9% in September which is a clear indication of their star power. The decisions made between the artists and the company are an important step for both parties.

