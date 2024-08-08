BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns up the heat in FIRST LOOK for acting debut in The White Lotus season 3; See PIC

Lisa of BLACKPINK, who not long ago proved she was undoubtedly a ROCKSTAR with her single, will soon be making her highly anticipated acting debut in The White Lotus season 3. In the most surprising development, Lisa’s first look in The White Lotus S3 has been unveiled, where she is looking sensational.

On August 8, 2024, Lisa’s first sneak peek dropped on X (previously Twitter) from The White Lotus season 3. Lisa is turning up the heat while dressed in a black swimsuit in the first look for her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3 sneak peek.

Lisa looks sensational in her luxurious look in the upcoming HBO Original series while she wears a pair of sunglasses.

Check out Lisa in FIRST LOOK from The White Lotus here:

The White Lotus is an HBO Original series that is set to premiere in 2025. It is an American black comedy series that follows the storylines of the guests and employees of The White Lotus resort chain. Their conversations and subsequent changes in life are largely affected by their psychosocial dysfunctions. The White Lotus season 3 has been shot and is set in Thailand.

In other news, Lisa has confirmed her upcoming single, New Woman, featuring her friend and famous Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. New Woman is set to drop on August 15, 2024, at 8 PM EST (5:30 AM IST).

The BLACKPINK member has also dropped a breathtaking concept photo for the single. She also dropped a sizzling photo with Rosalía to confirm New Woman.

Meanwhile, Lisa reunited with BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé for the OUR AREA fan sign event earlier today to celebrate the group’s 8th debut anniversary. BLACKPINK reunited for the first time in over a year today and also did their iconic OT4 greeting.

Recently, Lisa made a banging comeback with her rocking single ROCKSTAR on June 27, 2024, alongside a powerful choreography-laced music video for the track. She also dropped a special stage performance video for ROCKSTAR with Street Woman Fighter’s Holy Bang crew on August 1. ROCKSTAR also became Lisa’s highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 70.

