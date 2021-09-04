BLACKPINK's Lisa will perform her new solo single on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' on THIS date

BLINKs, we have some good news for you! On September 3, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' announced that Lisa will appear on the show to perform her first solo single, 'LALISA' on September 10 ET on Friday. A stylish motion teaser was shared announcing Lisa's grand debut performance on the late-night American talk show.

You can check out the teaser below:

Previously, BLACKPINK has appeared on 'The Tonight Show' as a group and Rosé performed her solo debut 'On the Ground' on the show earlier this year as well. Additionally, fans began trending #LISAonFallon on Twitter in excitement for the performance. Lisa will be debuting her solo for the first time ever on an international platform via Jimmy Fallon's talk show, which has become quite a favourite amongst Korean artists.

The buzz around Lisa's debut solo album 'LALISA' is only increasing by the day. The talented performer has released a series of concept photos, teasers, posters and visual teasers, teasing BLINKs with a glimpse of what the album will look and sound like. Additionally, Lisa will be hosting a V Live broadcast on September 10 at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST), one hour before the release of her album on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Lucky winners will also get the chance to have a one on one chat with Lisa as well.

