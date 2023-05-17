BLACKPINK's Lisa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra steal the show in jaw-dropping fits at BVLGARI event

In a glamorous and star-studded affair, the worlds of music, film, and fashion collided as BLACKPINK's Lisa united with Hollywood's finest, including Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra, at a BVLGARI event. This powerhouse quartet captured everyone's attention, showcasing their undeniable talent, beauty, and impeccable style.

The glittering spectacle: BLACKPINK's Lisa shines at the event

Known for her mesmerizing stage presence and impeccable fashion sense, BLACKPINK's Lisa stole the spotlight at the event. Dressed in elegant black off-shoulder ensembles. Lisa donned a sleek black dress featuring a silky texture, accentuated by a striking cape and stylish straps. Complementing her look, she wore her hair elegantly styled in a bun and adorned herself with a sparkling diamond choker and earrings. She exuded elegance and grace, further cementing her status as a global fashion icon. Lisa's captivating aura, combined with the brilliance of the label's exquisite jewellery, created a mesmerizing spectacle that left everyone in awe.

A celebration of beauty and talent: Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra turn heads

Alongside Lisa, Hollywood's leading ladies, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra, also graced the event as ambassadors, leaving the world in awe of their beauty and talent. Each star brought her unique flair and charisma to the red carpet, dazzling in gowns and accessorizing with breathtaking jewellery. The combination of their star power and the brand’s timeless elegance created an unforgettable visual feast.

Meanwhile, Zendaya opted for a darker ensemble, donning a custom Richard Quinn gown with more subdued straps. Like Lisa, she also styled her hair in an updo and added a striking diamond necklace that beautifully contrasted with her black dress. On the other hand, Anne Hathaway went for a dazzling look, donning a bedazzled Atelier Versace dress in silver and gold with a hood and a high leg slit. Her necklace featured red jewels, embellished with diamonds for added sparkle. Priyanka Chopra, in contrast, chose a colored gown, wearing a cranberry long-sleeved cutout dress that showcased her jeweled choker. Her hair was styled down with a side part, completing her elegant appearance.

The event brought together a remarkable ensemble of talent and beauty. BLACKPINK's Lisa, alongside Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra, mesmerized the world with their breathtaking looks and undeniable charisma. The combination of their star power and the brand’s iconic jewelry and fashion created an unforgettable spectacle. This collaboration of icons celebrates the power of diversity and showcases the global influence of these remarkable individuals. Stay tuned for more stunning appearances and captivating moments from Lisa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra as they continue to inspire and leave their mark on the world of entertainment and fashion.

